H. Graham Allen of Chappaquiddick, 64, died on Dec. 15, 2022, while on a road trip.

A celebration of life will be held on April 29 at the Chappaquiddick Community Center. Another celebration will be held on April 22, off-Island, for his many friends and colleagues who live in the Boston area.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Chappaquiddick Community Center, P.O. Box 2966, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Jail Guitar Doors, online at jailguitardoors.org.