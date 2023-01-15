SSA ferry mechanical issues cause cancellations

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced on its website Sunday afternoon that the ferry Martha’s Vineyard is “out of service for the rest of the day and the early trips on the Vineyard route on Monday” due to a mechanical issue with its bow thruster. According to SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll, the issue occurred “sometime this morning.”

The SSA website shows several ferry cancellations.

The Sankaty will be transferred from Fairhaven to cover the Martha’s Vineyard routes beginning 9:30 am Monday, Driscoll told The Times. All of the Martha’s Vineyard trips are canceled until then.

Additionally, due to the weather, “it’s all trip by trip right now,” Driscoll said.

SSA’s online booking feature has been shut off for Sunday and Monday in order to accommodate existing reservations, given that the Sankaty has limited passenger capacity. Anyone that needs to book a trip or change a reservation should directly contact the SSA’s reservation office.