Barbara J. Maloney, 72, of John Hoft Road, Tisbury, died on Jan. 12, 2023, after a period of failing health.

Barbara was born on August 26, 1950, in Hanover, N.H. in the hospital where her father started his medical practice. She grew up in Bedford, N.Y., and attended the University of Denver and Lesley College.

Barbara traveled extensively after college, and lived in Sun Valley, Idaho, before moving to the Vineyard in 1972. She was creative and athletic, and enjoyed photography, skiing, hiking, and especially swimming. Barb was happiest in the ocean.

She will be dearly missed by her siblings, brother William Maloney of Simsbury, Conn., and sister Kathryn Maloney Ross of York Harbor, Mainee. Barbara was a devoted aunt to her three nieces, and great-nieces and -nephew. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr William and Marianne Maloney of York Harbor, and her brother Andrew Maloney of Ketchum, Idaho.