Court report

Dec. 29

Wedson F. Deaguilar, Oak Bluffs; 19, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Wemerson P. Deoliveira, Edgartown; 42, subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jhonata Dasilva, Edgartown; 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jan. 9

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; 32, disturbing the peace, trespassing: case closed.

Jan. 12

Gabriel D. Vieira, Vineyard Haven; 19, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Adacir R. Fogaca, Vineyard Haven; 45, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property worth up to $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.