John James Cunningham was born in Providence, R.I., on July 28, 1932. He died on Dec. 15, 2022. His parents, Patrick Cunningham and Julia Sheradin, were born in Ireland.

John graduated from the University of Rhode Island, and was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He taught math for several years in Rhode Island, and more recently at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

John was a Marine veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, and a former member of the Farm Neck Golf Club.

He was married to the former Janet Frieh, and was stepfather of Nancy Andrade and Eugene Mark Thipauer. He is also survived by step-grandchildren Jocelyn Alexander and Derek Andrade.