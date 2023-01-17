Poet’s Corner

Fireplace
By Lucas Thors
When the frozen shoreline shivers
And the oak throws down its leaves
I sit in front my fireplace
And wait for spring’s soft embrace
When electric heaters buzz and whir
And scarves are the accessory
I sit in front my fireplace
And long to see the bluebird’s grace
When plows scrape warped roads
And all the schools are closed
I sit in front my fireplace
And dream of sunshine upon my face
When earth begins to breathe and thaw
And shadows start to shorten
I sit in front my fireplace
And yearn for days to pick up pace
When finally the warmth arrives
I reminisce of Christmastime
But seasons change without a doubt
So now I snuff my fire out
Lucas Thors is a reporter for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.