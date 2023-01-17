Poet’s Corner

Fireplace

By Lucas Thors

When the frozen shoreline shivers

And the oak throws down its leaves

I sit in front my fireplace

And wait for spring’s soft embrace

When electric heaters buzz and whir

And scarves are the accessory

I sit in front my fireplace

And long to see the bluebird’s grace

When plows scrape warped roads

And all the schools are closed

I sit in front my fireplace

And dream of sunshine upon my face

When earth begins to breathe and thaw

And shadows start to shorten

I sit in front my fireplace

And yearn for days to pick up pace

When finally the warmth arrives

I reminisce of Christmastime

But seasons change without a doubt

So now I snuff my fire out

Lucas Thors is a reporter for the Martha’s Vineyard Times who lives in Edgartown. He enjoys writing about the many picturesque natural landscapes and ecological treasures of his birthplace on the Island. His favorite styles of poetry are free verse and haiku.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.