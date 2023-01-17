Tisbury: Foreign policy discussion, Broadway musical revue, and ‘Wooly History’ exhibit

Heard on Main Street: Everything can change in the blink of an eye. But don’t worry, it’s OK to let your children see you cry.

Last week I kept stumbling over stuff, then it hit me. It was Friday the 13th. I should have gone back to bed.

The rest of the week had not been too bad. It rained when I wasn’t going out anyway. So most things were generally normal, even if not perfectly fine. But that Friday kept me going the wrong way, for the most part.

That is really such a foolish idea, that a date could mess things up. I really need to understand that it is usually me just getting in my own way. Though why I have to admit to that, I’m not quite sure.

I’ve been getting a generous supply of new books from our wonderful library. They’ve been very careful to take good care of me. I feel happier when I have a small pile of books to read, even as I enjoy the novel I’m delighting in at the time. I just finished an older one by Elin Hilderbrand called “The Identicals,” about twins who ended up spending most of their adult lives apart — one on Nantucket and one on our Island. It is really mostly about family, of course, but with some fascinating twists to the story. And the picture of our Island seems very well done to me.

The Foreign Policy Discussion Group will be starting at the Vineyard Haven library on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 pm, and will meet weekly for eight sessions. Participants read materials and watch videos prepared by the Foreign Policy Association on weekly topics in advance of each meeting. Registration is required. Once registered, you can purchase a book of the articles for $25 by making a check payable to the Friends of the V.H. Library, and pick up the book in person downstairs at the reference desk. If you have questions, email Ruth Konigsberg at rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211, ext. 115. The meetings are in the library with a Zoom option. Masks are recommended for all in-person library programs.

Monday night movies continue at the M.V. Playhouse at 6 pm, $5 cash admission. “Roman Holiday” on Monday, Jan. 23, and “The Harvey Girls” on the 30th.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse presents the Wicked Good Musical Revue on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 3 to 5, with a troupe of talented and enthusiastic singers and musicians entertaining with a high-spirited selection of Broadway tunes. Enjoy your favorites: David Behnke, Peter Boak, Rachel Cook, Jenny Friedman, Katherine Reid, and Molly Sturges. For more, see mvplayhouse.org, or call 696-6300.

The M.V. Museum is offering a special program on Martha’s Vineyard’s “Wooly History,” the brief but lucrative wool industry on the Island, with Bow Van Riper on Thursdays, Feb. 2 to 23, at 5:30 pm. Registration closes at noon on Jan. 28. Members $60.

I can’t say I was pleased with the message from Eversource advising that energy costs are rising. It was hardly helpful that there were two messages, one saying electricity was going up and another that gas prices were going up. It would have been nicer if they suggested easy ways to cut down. Yes, I do know that shutting it off would be terribly effective, but also terribly difficult to live with. Sorry. Keep finding things to complain about. The dreary, overcast skies don’t help.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Patti Linn, my favorite candymaker. Happy birthday on Saturday to Cathy Deese, now happily retired, and Anne Downing of Off Main Street.

Heard on Main Street: It’s never too late to have a happy childhood. But the second one is up to you and no one else.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.