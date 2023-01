To the Editor:

Here is a quote from George Brennan’s last essay regarding the end of his job as editor “at the risk of feeling the wrath of Eric Albert one more time — I have been witness to one of the most compassionate and caring communities one can imagine.” Two points about this essay. Not only did he never address the obvious shortcomings — I would frequently point out — of his editorials about [the] community, and that he spelled my name wrong.

Erik Alpert

Oak Bluffs