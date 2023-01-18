Connie Berry takes over as Times managing editor

Former director of publications for The Martha’s Vineyard Times Connie Berry is taking the captain’s chair as she transitions into her new role as managing editor. Berry has worked in various capacities during her approximately six-year tenure with the Times, and she has always used her leadership skills to facilitate the growth of the newspaper, special publications, and the MV Times brand. But Berry has been more than just a strong leader, especially during difficult times of immense change — she has been a part of the team.

Berry said she’s happy to accept the position as managing editor, and is glad that publishers Peter and Barbara Oberfest have placed their faith and trust in her. “I’ve been in the newspaper business for more than 30 years now, and I’ve never worked in such a team-oriented environment as we have at the Times,” Berry said. “Every single person is integral to producing the best web and print publications possible — and I think we do just that.” Publisher Peter Oberfest adds that Berry brings a calming style as well as a full grasp of Times culture. “Combining prizewinning journalism with community sensitivity in such a complex place is a very tall order, suited to only a few really talented editors. We haven’t filled the position of managing editor at the Times for a while, waiting for the perfect publisher/editor to appear. We are really fortunate to have Connie stepping into this critical role.”

Berry also said she is excited to welcome a fresh face to the newsroom in incoming news editor Sam Houghton, who starts Feb. 6. Oberfest says that the news editor position is at the heart of a community newspaper, especially because of the diversity of stories to cover. Sam’s experience in both print, at the Enterprise, and in radio at WCAI, will be a great asset. Berry anticipates he will bring a positive energy to the news team, along with an understanding of community journalism, and the ability to bring the news to the Island in different formats. “I’m ready to get started,” Berry said.