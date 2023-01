Get creative making greeting cards at the Aquinnah Public Library. Now is a great time to make homemade cards to send or give to friends and family to show you care. Join in Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12 to 3 pm. All materials will be provided for free and all are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call 508-645-2314 or visit aquinnahlibrary.org/events.