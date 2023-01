Experience the fun of ice skating at the public open skate on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 3 to 3:50 pm at the M.V. Ice Arena. Come by yourself or bring the whole family. The arena is open to all ages and abilities. Bring a pair of figure or hockey skates, or rent them at the rink. It is located next to the YMCA at 91 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. For more information and prices, visit ymcamv.org/public-skating.