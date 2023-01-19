Chilmark budgeting hearings begin

Chilmark kicked off its series of fiscal year 2024 budget hearings on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Chilmark Community Center. The hearings were held as joint meetings between the Chilmark select board and finance advisory committee.

The heads of several town departments presented changes affecting their budgets, such as personnel and outside factors, such as voter registration increasing by 36 percent for the most recent elections, which led to more work for Chilmark town clerk Jennifer Christy. For departments without a representative, Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll presented the budget information instead.

The Chilmark town calendar shows these joint meetings regarding the budgets are scheduled for multiple times a week until Saturday, Feb. 11.

The hearings are in person and scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. Voters will be able to make a decision on these budgets during the annual spring town meeting.