Oak Bluffs to hold cover art contest

The town of Oak Bluffs is currently accepting submissions of artwork to be displayed on this year’s annual town meeting warrant.

Per a statement by the town: “The Oak Bluffs select board is seeking [a] color or black and white photograph, or other suitable reproducible media, for the cover of the 2023 Annual Town Meeting Warrant and 2022 Town Meeting Report.”

Artwork should feature a subject matter that is “clearly identifiable” with the town, and must be submitted by Feb.17, along with the entry form to bosadmin@oakbluffsma.gov.

The Oak Bluffs select board is set to decide the winning piece at their Feb. 28 meeting.