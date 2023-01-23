Tuesday is Tisbury’s special election

Tisbury will hold a special election Tuesday, in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who resigned from the select board for health reasons.

The four candidates on the ballot are Abbe Burt, Christina Colarusso, Donald Rose, and Bruce Campbell.

The special town election will be held at 215 Spring St. (Emergency Services Facility) on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The polls will be open from 12 to 8 pm.

On May 9, the seat on the select board will be up for election again, for a full three-year term.