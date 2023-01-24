Burt elected to the Tisbury select board

Abbe Burt has been elected to the Tisbury select board, having garnered 188 out of the 496 votes casted during Tuesday’s special election. Candidate Christina Colarusso came in close with 179 votes; 105 for Donald Rose, 21 for Bruce Campbell, and three write-ins.

Burt will serve in an interim capacity, completing the term of former Tisbury select board member Larry Gomez until the seat will once again be up for election on May 9.

Town voters were tasked with choosing a replacement for Gomez, who tendered his resignation from the board in September 2022 due to health issues. Since Oct. 1, 2022, his seat on the three-person select board has been vacant.

“I’m very pleased,” Burt told The Times immediately after her win Tuesday night. She said she plans on getting sworn-in at Town Hall first thing Wednesday — in time to attend the town’s select board meeting in the afternoon. “I’m looking forward to serving the town of Tisbury,” she said.

In addition to her new temporary role on the Tisbury select board, Burt, 78, has also served on the West Tisbury finance committee, West Tisbury affordable housing committee, Dukes County Regional Housing Authority representative, Tisbury affordable housing committee, Tisbury municipal housing trust committee, and the Tisbury Community Preservation Act committee.