Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and the Steamship Authority for a variety of poor reasons, refuse to establish a second mainland port. This port is 20 years overdue. It is necessary to alleviate the dangerous overuse of the Falmouth north-south corridor. It is long past due for Falmouth to stand as the major port for the islands and that it is run safely and responsibly.

Ted Fitzelle

Falmouth