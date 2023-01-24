Septic repair slows down Edgartown-West Tisbury Road

A segment of Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in Edgartown, between where it meets Chase Road and Louise Field Road, is being managed as a one lane road to perform repairs to the septic system. Trucks from Maciel & Sons and Robert B. Our Co. were working on the system Tuesday morning. Edgartown police arrived later in the day.

According to Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty, an issue with the main line occurred and emergency repairs needed to be made. The trucks are currently taking out the sewage from the line. Hagerty expects the repairs to take a couple of days.

“[Hopefully] it won’t take too long,” he said.