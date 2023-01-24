Tisbury: Too many books, and ‘Personal Writing

Heard on Main Street: Everything can change in the blink of an eye. But don’t worry; God never blinks.

That brings something else to mind: I had a business call about something the other day from a lovely person who later asked if I would like to be put on her prayer list. That was such a kind offer that I quickly said yes, please.

I have a lot of bad habits that I basically ignore. And still find myself forming a few new ones. A recent new one in particular is a propensity to go to the ER. I was in before Christmas, and again on New Year’s Eve. Fortunately the two visits last weekend were prompted by a doctor and a nurse, but it did seem a bit much to go in on Sunday after being there on the Saturday. The people there are so nice that they made it seem OK.

Although I object to the fact that every patient at our hospital is put on the computer program Patient Gateway without even being asked whether they have a computer. I can’t even figure it out, and don’t want to be part of it. There’s another bad habit — telling you just what I think.

Because of another bad habit, I simply have too many books. Occasionally I go back and read one again, rather delighting in the fact that I have only a vague memory of the story, but happy in the sense that I have no idea what happens by the end. I enjoy wisps of memory of one thing or another, with no realization of the whole story.

I am now physically limited, cannot do stairs, and have to consider how to clear out a lot of extra books that clutter one bedroom floor upstairs, some bags by single authors of treasures like the stories of Maisie Dobbs, as well small collections of other popular authors, such as Nicholas Sparks and William G. Tapply, who wrote some books with Philip Craig. Those and several others.

The obvious ideas are the thrift shops, but space is limited. The libraries aren’t interested — haven’t inquired lately of West Tisbury, but they had no space for their big sale this year. So any suggestions are most welcome.

Another author — remember the Rev. Judy Campbell? She just sent a long poem about a few of her most unfavorite things, suggesting, ‘You all know the tune.’ Aptly each verse ends with “Not one of these is a favorite thing.” I found it very funny — but decided that not everyone would agree, so the better part of valor is not to quote any of them here. But I did have to grin.

I am happy to share that a series of writing workshops called “Personal Writing” is coming up this spring with Moira Silva, a terrific instructor. The first is through our Vineyard Haven library on Zoom, on Tuesdays from March 14 to April 11, from 10:30 am to noon. Bring a writing project or just your notebook, and see what happens. Register: amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

The second is also on Zoom, on Thursdays, April 6, 13, and 27, from 10:30 am to noon through the Chilmark library. Register: tthorpe@clamsnet.org. The third is a program on Thursdays, May 4 through June 1, at the West Tisbury library in person. Register: kshepherd@clamsnet.org.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Caroline Davey tomorrow. Happy birthday to Suzanne Kennedy on Sunday. Best wishes go to Susie Thurber on Tuesday. (The date makes me remember that it was my dad’s birthday, too.) Beau Linderson parties on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Burn the candles, use the nice sheets, wear the fancy lingerie. Don’t save it for a special occasion. Today is special.