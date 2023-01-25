Chilmark library jumps into 2023 with new programming

The month of February at the Chilmark library is filled with fun and informative events and programming, from growing Belgian endive and hand mending clothes, to exploring ways to integrate sustainability into our lives.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 pm, Angela Sison will be teaching folks how to hand mend clothes, including stitches to sew a patch, fix a button, or repair a tear. Bring in an item to work on, and Sison will walk through each step to repairing the item. All supplies are included for this workshop. Sison has worked in the fashion industry in New York, California and Paris, and is owner of the women’s sustainable clothing brand, Conrado. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 pm, folks can take a deep dive into growing Belgian endive. Kate Woods of Beetlebung Farm will provide a look into the fascinating world of “forcing” chicories — learn the entire process from seed to plate. Growing, vernalizing, harvesting and preparing the crop known as endive are all aspects in the course. This event takes place at Beetlebung Farm. Woods is co-manager at Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark, formerly of the Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information, or call 508-645-3360.