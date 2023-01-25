Frank M. Markwica, 73, of Edgartown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was a loving dad, partner, brother, and friend.

Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Conn., where he attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. Frank’s creativity and love for adventure started at a young age. He earned a degree in fine arts from Syracuse University, and went on to hold a variety of artistic positions, including sculptor of toys for Coleco, sculptor of large Warner Bros. robotic characters at Advanced Animations, and creative manager for Heublein Inc.

After traveling to various islands on the Eastern Seaboard in the early 1990s, Frank and Susan chose Martha’s Vineyard to raise their daughter Anna. It was here that Frank found his passion for real estate. He took great joy in his job as a real estate broker on the Island, and many clients became close friends over the years.

Frank loved to make others laugh. He often had a good joke or prank up his sleeve, and could be counted on for words of encouragement and thoughtful advice. A renaissance man, Frank found joy in sketching, gardening, cooking, photography, fishing, and traveling. He took pride in his ability to fix anything. He was forever on a mission to learn something new, and always saw the possibilities and opportunities in life. Frank’s love of nature and the outdoors shone through until his last day of life. His wisdom, kindheartedness, sense of humor, and contagious smile will be deeply missed.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Frank S. and Mary F. Markwica. He is survived by his partner, Susan Markwica; daughter Anna Markwica Owen and her husband Dominic Owen; sister Janet Slate and her husband John Slate; nephew Jimmy Sergio; niece Gina Mazzone and her son Lucas; a large extended family, dear friends, and his favorite four-legged grandpup Sadie.

Family and friends are invited to his funeral service at St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol, Conn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 am, as well as a celebration of life at the Grange Hall on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vineyard Conservation Society at vineyardconservation.org.