Mass General Brigham to undergo restructuring

Mass General Brigham is undergoing management adjustments that brought some changes for Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici.

A memo to Mass General Brigham employees stated that the organizational restructuring of its community division hospitals was a “part of our ongoing efforts to further integrate our academic health system and better serve our patients.”

“Effective March 1, 2023, hospitals and employed physician groups within the division will be unified under a leadership structure led by David J. Roberts, M.D., who has been named senior vice president of community operations at Mass General Brigham, and Gregg Meyer, M.D., president of the Mass General Brigham community division. Moving forward, community hospital leaders will assume the role of president and chief operating officer,” the memo states. “This new structure will provide more coordinated, accessible care for patients, enable sharing of best practices in quality and safety, and streamline hospital operations across the division. Recent challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing capacity crises have demonstrated the need for close strategic coordination among our hospitals to more effectively serve our communities, and these changes will help us meet these goals and provide the very best in patient care.”

These changes mean that Schepici’s role at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will transition from CEO, a position she won in 2018, to being the president and COO of the Island’s largest healthcare provider.

“We remain a very tight operating and leadership team here at MVH and [Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center], committed to bringing the highest level and best patient care to our community,” Schepici said in an email.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital spokesperson Marissa Lefebvre told The Times, “There will be no operational changes at MVH, only different job titles across the Mass General Brigham system.”

Mass General Brigham is implementing the changes following significant financial losses during fiscal year 2022, which ended on Sept. 30. According to the fiscal year 2022 financial results report, Mass General Brigham experienced “a loss from operations of $432 million” during this time.

“The healthcare system’s financial performance continues to be impacted by external pressures that have intensified over the past year, including historic cost inflation, significant workforce shortages, and a worsening capacity crisis,” the report states. “Many healthcare systems and hospitals nationwide are experiencing the worst year financially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the impacts of inflation and labor shortages are widespread, healthcare providers face unique challenges, with little flexibility to quickly adjust to rising costs.”

Mass General Brigham spokesperson Michael Morrison was not immediately available to comment on whether the title changes were related to the operational losses.