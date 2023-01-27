Buick flips over on Skiff Avenue

1 of 3

A Buick SUV flipped over on Skiff Avenue in Tisbury after hitting a parked Toyota RAV4. Members of the Tisbury Fire Department and police department were on the scene Friday night.

Fire Chief Greg Leland told The Times the Buick was flipped over on its roof when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. At least four emergency vehicles were present, with emergency personnel blocking the road as the area was cleaned up. JWL Transport was preparing to transport the Buick around 8:15 pm and will return to transport the Toyota, which appeared damaged near its rear left tail light.

The accident also seemingly forced the Toyota part way onto the sidewalk.

No one involved in the incident needed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“Nobody was injured, nobody transferred,” Leland said.

This is a developing story.