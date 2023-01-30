Up-Island Council on Aging: February 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, Closed Holidays

Joyce Albertine, director; Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator; Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

508-693-2896

Howes House will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.

February Offerings

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 12:30-1:30 pm. The Colorful and Lively Fishing Harbor of Mbour, Senegal; A Live Walking Tour – Join us via Zoom or here at Howes House.

Feb. 15, 17, 22, 24 and 27, Writing Through – Sharing Your Thoughts Through Poetry and Prose, led by founder Sue Guiney. At Howes House in collaboration with the West Tisbury library and the Oak Bluffs COA. Free. Registration is required.

In-person Programs

Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am.

Conni Baker, Esq., at the UICOA Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

Parkinson’s Group – Second Monday of the month at 1:30 pm (new time) – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

Pedi Care will be on hiatus January, February, and March 2023.

Knitters Group Mondays at 7 pm – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

Audiology Clinic, Fourth Tuesday of the Month by appointment.

Virtual Programs

YOGA with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am – Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904.

The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!