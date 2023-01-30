Learn how Tisbury drainage can be improved

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will host a virtual public hearing to present the design for drainage improvements in Tisbury on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 pm. Registration for the hearing can be found at https://bit.ly/3jlhs4D.

According to the announcement, the hearing will “provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the drainage and stormwater improvements proposed along State Road, Beach Street, and Beach Street Extension in the vicinity of the ‘Five Corners’ intersection.”

The improvements would consist of “installation of new catch basins and drain manholes, replacement of existing drainage pipes, utility relocations, construction of a subsurface infiltration system, pavement milling and overlay, and full-depth pavement construction.”

For more information about the proposed project, visit https://bit.ly/3YcP43H. Inquiries about the project can be emailed to MassDOTProjectManagement@dot.state.ma.us and written statements can be sent to: Carrie A. Lavallee, P.E., Chief Engineer, MassDOT, 10 Park Plaza, Boston, MA 02116, Attention: Project Management, Project File No. 609459.

This meeting is also accessible to people with disabilities or limited English proficiency. To request accommodations or language assistance, contact MassDOT’s chief diversity and civil rights officer by phone at 857-368-8580, by fax at 857-368-0602, by relay at 7-1-1, or by email at MassDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us.