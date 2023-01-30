Services Thursday for Patricia Gibson Rogers

Patricia Gibson Rogers, 92, of Vineyard Haven passed away on Jan. 28, 2023.

Friends and family are invited to gather for visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 7 pm, at Chapman Funerals & Cremations in Oak Bluffs. Her funeral service will be held the next day, Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 am, at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. For online condolences and more information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.