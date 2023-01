Robert Gerard Stiles, 91, of Chappaquiddick, died on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Rosemary A. (Smith) Stiles.

His funeral Mass will be held in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street, Edgartown, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 11 am officiated by Fr. Paul Fedak. For online condolences and information, visit chapmanfuneral.com.