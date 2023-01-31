$100,000 lottery ticket won in Vineyard Haven

While a winner of the Powerball jackpot didn’t emerge during Monday’s drawing, one lucky person won $100,000 from a lottery ticket bought at Cumberland Farms in Vineyard Haven. The Massachusetts Lottery records shows this makes the tenth person to win $100,000 through a lottery ticket bought on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery database, winning lottery tickets have only been purchased in down-Island towns and the largest winning prize of $1 million was won in 2014 with a Powerball ticket from Woodland Variety in Vineyard Haven. In the other towns, the biggest prizes won were a $100,000 Mass Cash lottery ticket bought at Your Market in Edgartown and a $250,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket bought at Tony’s Market in Oak Bluffs. Vineyard Haven has the highest number of winning tickets sold at 392 winners, with Edgartown at second with 365 winners, and Oak Bluffs selling winning tickets to 140 winners.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday with the jackpot now at $653 million with an estimated cash value of $350.5 million.