A good thyme

Swap your seeds at the West Tisbury library on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 2:30 pm. The annual Seed Swap is a great place to bring any open-pollinated or heirloom seed packets or saved seeds to swap or donate. Don’t have any to swap? You’re still welcome to check out the library’s seed collection. The event is free, with help from Island Grown Initiative, Polly Hill Arboretum, West Tisbury library, Whippoorwill Farm, and local home gardeners. Learn about germination testing and get answers to any of your gardening questions. Visit westtisburylibrary.org or call 508-693-3366.