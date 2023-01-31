Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game.

We had 19 players and the results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +121 card

Second, Ed Montension with an 11/5 +102 card

Third, Tony Rezendes with a 10/4 +60 card

Fourth, Bo Picard with a 9/4 +89 card

Fifth, David Pothier with a 9/4 +46 card

Three people had 24 point hands and there were a total of 10 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs. If you would like to check us out, please come on by the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday and join us. We start at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share. We play six games against six different opponents.