Edgartown: Clearing clutter, winter balance, Herb Foster memorial, and Tom Dresser’s travel talk

Sorry to miss my column last week. Honestly, I was buried up to my ears cleaning out my father’s house with my siblings, in preparation to sell it, and just couldn’t piece together anything that anyone would want to read.

Cleaning Pop’s has inspired me to stop saving things. Seriously, we acquire so much “stuff” in our lives, and we save special letters, old schoolwork, knickknacks, and heirlooms. Pop lived a good long life in one house since 1970. And he saved everything. I have downsized and thrown things away several times over the years, but I will keep this experience in mind when considering saving things. There’s only so much room in each house, and when grown children inherit things, treasured or not, they usually already have a lot of things of their own, and you just can’t keep it all. If I can give you any advice after this, throw things away. Take a digital picture and then throw it away.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Ninon Garvin on Feb. 2 and Jameson Whitmarsch on Feb. 3.

The FARM Institute is offering Winter Balance: An Ayurvedic Approach to the Season on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 am until 2 pm. The fee is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. I wish I was available, as I’ve just started studying Ayurveda. In the workshop, you will learn about the Ayurvedic diet and lifestyle. It includes an introduction to Ayurveda, introduction to the season, dietary overview, cooking demonstration, take-home churna/salt, sit-down meal, lifestyle overview, dinycharia (daily routine), and take-home plan. Go to thetrustees.org/event/82551 to register.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 pm, join the Friends of the Edgartown Library for the Herb Foster Memorial Birthday Fundraiser, to socialize, reminisce, celebrate, eat hot dogs, and donate! Please bring a dessert to share. Music by Missis Biskis. Suggested ticket price is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. You can purchase advance tickets at edgartownlibrary.org. All proceeds will benefit the Herb and Anita Foster Staff Education Fund.

Tom Dresser is offering a slideshow talk at the West Tisbury library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 pm. His focus is a long-distance hike on the West Highland Way that he took last summer with his daughter, but they also spent time in Edinburgh.

I am so shocked and saddened to hear that Eric Hathaway passed away this weekend. He was so young. My thoughts go out to his wife, Kim, and his girls Kylie and Jenna. Heartbreaking news for sure. The perils of small town living is that we all seem to know each other and we are all intertwined, which means that sad news such as this touches us all. It makes me weary.

Deborah Mayhew sent along the following message to be shared: A save-the-date notice for friends, family, and fans of Shirley W. Mayhew: Shirley passed away in August 2020, during the COVID pandemic lockdown, and the family is finally able to schedule a celebration of life event for her. The event will be Friday, May 12, from 4 to 7 pm, at the Agricultural Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. This will be a “cocktail hour” event. The family will be providing wine and nonalcoholic beverages, and are asking guests to bring potluck plates of finger food. The event will be open to the public, and there will be a notice published in The MV Times much closer to the event. Mark your calendars, and please email Deborah Mayhew at drdeb@vineyard.net with any questions. Shirley touched a lot of lives. How many Edgartown kids went through her classroom? I would imagine this will be well-attended by many who were lucky enough to know her or be her student.

It’s the quiet time of year, and that’s about all I have to share for now. Have a great week.

