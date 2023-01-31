Eric Hathaway, 49, of Edgartown, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Kimberly A. Hathaway, the father of Kylie and Jenna Hathaway, and the son of Patricia Lawrence.

A visitation with family and friends will be held at Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 am to 12:45 pm, with a prayer service at 12:45 pm with Fr. Paul Fedak. A gathering at the P.A. Club will follow; please bring a dish to share.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Sandy Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1772, Vineyard Haven, MA 02539. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.