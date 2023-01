Spend the night enjoying live jazz at Pathways Arts, located at 9 State Road in Chilmark. Featuring Island musicians Jeremy Berlin, Eric Johnson, Tauras Biskis, Johnny Hoy, Rose Guerin, Peter Halperin, Delanie Pickering, Allison Roberts, and Lucas Ostinato. Music performed Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 pm, doors opening at 6:30 pm — it’s a can’t-miss event. For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org or call 508-645-9098.