A little fleece of heaven

There are a whole lot of unique activities and public offerings on the Island that folks can enjoy all year round — but Island Alpaca stands out as one of the most distinctive.

Down Head of Pond Road, it’s the first thing you see; wide open pastures penned in by wood fence. And if it’s a nice day during lunch time, you might even catch a glimpse of herds of long-necked creatures that look like Dr. Seuss might have dreamt them up. An alpaca farm might be one of the last things you’d expect to see on Martha’s Vineyard, but it’s one of the biggest attractions, and the farm has regular hours where folks can go and hang out with the alpacas, or shop in the fiber store for all things alpaca.

Alpacas weigh about 140 to 160 pounds on average, and have soft, luxurious fleece. They are gentle, timid, and generally friendly animals. Their fleece is known to create some of the softest and most durable yarn, and the shop at the farm has mittens, hats, scarves, and many other warm and cozy clothing items. They also sell alpaca yarn in many different colors to start up your next knitting project.

Island Alpaca also has fun programming for all ages, such as alpaca yoga, shearing courses, alpaca walks, introductory workshops, and other opportunities. Admission is $5 per person from April 29 to Nov. 1 annually, otherwise a $5 per person suggested donation is welcomed.

Head to islandalpaca.com for more information, or call 508-693-5554 for more information.