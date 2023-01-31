Winter Benediction
By Jeffrey Agnoli
Five inches of snow
by daybreak
just enough to
bend low the
brush and pitch pine.
Now
a frozen rain
falls into
the sodden earth
in long needle lines.
Still the day is hardly harsh
nor the season severe
through all climes
a warm pulse
of love’s energy passes
Blessing all weather
and offering perfect moments
that weave the turning planet
and our beating hearts
together.
Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.