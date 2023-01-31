Winter Benediction

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Five inches of snow

by daybreak

just enough to

bend low the

brush and pitch pine.

Now

a frozen rain

falls into

the sodden earth

in long needle lines.

Still the day is hardly harsh

nor the season severe

through all climes

a warm pulse

of love’s energy passes

Blessing all weather

and offering perfect moments

that weave the turning planet

and our beating hearts

together.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an educator and poet who lives in Edgartown.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Poet’s Corner curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.