Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 23 – 27, 2023

Aquinnah

Jan. 23, Leslie Dean, trustee of Thomas H. & Geraldine E. Dean Family Trust, sold 1 Mariners View Lane to Jay Gould and Brook Gassner for $2,150,000.

Jan. 23, Leslie Dean, Cynthia Dean, Thomas Dean, Brian Dean, and Thomas H. Dean sold 0 Mariners View Lane to Jay Gould and Brook Gassner for $1,400,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 24, Francis Earle Scott, trustee of Scott Family Revocable Trust, sold 56 Garvin St. to Anthony Mottola and Nicole Gullotta for $940,000.

Jan. 24, Karen Gwendolyn Thomas sold 47 Towanticut Ave. to Rodney Firmin and Chelise Firmin for $250,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 23, Heikki M. Soikkeli sold a part of 22 Vickers Way to Jason H. Kennedy, trustee of Ready Mix Realty Trust, for $800,000.

Jan. 23, Twenty State LLC sold 459 State Road Unit 19 to John Curelli, trustee of Two Island Trust, for $590,000.