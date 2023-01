Robert W. Donnelly, 82, of Edgartown died on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2023, at his residence. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary (Smith) Donnelly, in August 2001. He was the father of Becky Donnelly.

His funeral will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper. Donations in his memory may be made to Sandy Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1772, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.