Tisbury: Great Decisions, virtual trip to Greece, Writing Through, book sale, and fix-it clinic

Heard on Main Street: Don’t be yourself … be someone a little nicer.

Isn’t it amazing what a little sun shining does to your spirits? It may not provide any warmth, but somehow you do feel just a bit warmer — and you smile anyway.

Tonight from 6 to 7:30 pm, the Great Decisions eight-week discussion group meets at the Vineyard Haven library on every Thursday from Feb. 2 through March 23 to discuss foreign policy issues. Members read materials and watch videos on specific topics in advance. Registering for this first Feb. 2 session registers you for all sessions. Meetings are hybrid, in person with Zoom options. Call Ruth Konigsberg at 508-696-4211, ext. 115.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11:30 am, take a Virtual Trip to Greece courtesy of our library and MV Center for Living, with “Tales & Travel Memories,” a book and library program for people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, not just their caregivers. All are invited. This month’s country is Greece. Call Anne McDonough, 508-696-4211, ext. 116.

Also on Wednesday, “Walk the Chop” meets at our library, then walks/runs (or any combination) the West Chop loop. The course is not hilly, and just over three miles; 3 pm, rain or shine. No sign-up.

Winter is a good time to put pen to paper. You are invited to share your thoughts with prose or poetry by “Writing Through” in a series of afternoon classes during February at Howes House in West Tisbury. Time and days vary. For details, call 508-693-2896.

The West Tisbury library will hold a book sale celebrating Black History Month all during February. Explore resources on African American history, and learn about noteworthy Black figures. You can purchase books by Black authors, including fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. Hardcover books are $3, softcover books $1, and children’s books are priced as marked. They will be on a cart on the main floor. Cash-only payment should be put in the donation box.

A Fix-It Clinic will be held at the Oak Bluffs library on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 3:30 pm to mend, reuse, and recycle broken items. You can work together to repair some things. There are also cooking classes on Tuesdays, from 5 to 6 pm. And Oscar nominees for best films will be shown Saturdays at 4 pm during February and the first two weeks in March.

The Oak Bluffs library will also mark Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with Nostalgic Jazz Music upstairs all day. And they are planning a Mini Golf fundraiser in March. More on all of these at 508-693-9433.

A good friend is one who will not only join you for lunch, but even buy some beer and wine when you cannot go shopping for yourself. So I raise a glass to my good friend!

Deborah Mayhew asks that we share this save-the-date with friends, family, and fans of Shirley Mayhew. Shirley passed in August 2020, during the COVID lockdown, and the family is finally able to schedule a celebration of her life on Friday, May 12, from 4 to 7 pm, at the Ag Hall on Panhandle Road in West Tisbury. The family will offer wine and nonalcoholic beverages, and ask guests to bring plates of finger food. This is open to the public, and a notice will be in the MV Times closer to the event. For more, email Deborah Mayhew at drdeb@vineyard.net.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Nancy Tutko Hanschka.

Heard on Main Street: Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, or the smallest act of caring.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.