Bruno’s garbage truck rolls over

A Bruno’s garbage truck rolled over on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in West Tisbury. The accident occurred on Lambert’s Cove Road where it meets Pepperbush Way.

Six emergency vehicles were on the scene blocking off a segment of Lambert’s Cove Road. Emergency responders poured sand on the snow-covered road.

According to West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico, the garbage truck driver was trying to avoid another vehicle that was coming out of a driveway on Lambert’s Cove Road. As the garbage truck driver maneuvered on the slick road, it locked up and rolled over.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Pachico said, pointing out how the truck could have greatly picked up speed going downhill with the current road conditions. Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle after it rolled over.

“Weather was definitely a factor,” West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said, adding that the truck driver “did a good job” responding to the situation.

As of around 9:33 am, JWL Transport was on its way to the scene.