Court report: Jan. 12 – 27, 2023

Jan. 12

Gabriel D. Vieira, Vineyard Haven; 19, in possession of Class B drug with intent to distribute: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to turn over passport to court within 24 hours of release on bail, check in with probation in person twice a week, and an 8 pm to 6 am curfew.

Jan. 13

Jeremy R. Giles, Oak Bluffs; 32, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation: continued to probable disposition.

Jan. 19

Eduardo Luiz D. Filho, Oak Bluffs; 30, rape: continued to probable cause hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Jan. 23

Wagnor R. Pessoa, Edgartown; 43, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Jan. 27

Zander C. Amaral, Vineyard Haven; 19, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Catherine L. Clairmont, Concord; 66, trespassing: continued to pre-trial hearing.