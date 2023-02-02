County fills treasurer role

After a lengthy search for a new county treasurer, Dukes County Commissioners voted in favor of appointing Judy Soules to the position Wednesday.

The role was vacant for nearly seven months following the resignation of former treasurer Ann Metcalf, who left her county role in July after being offered a job as financial administrator for the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

Commissioners struggled with finding an adequate replacement for Metcalf, partly due to legislative constraints that dictate the treasurer must be elected and reside within Dukes County.

County commissioner vice chair Don Leopold said he is “very enthusiastic” about Soules joining the county. “She clearly has the background and the skills [for the role],” Leopold said of Soules’ extensive financial accounting and advisory background, adding that she is currently a resident of Martha’s Vineyard. “We think it’ll be a great fit,” he said.

Commissioner Peter Wharton said he was “enormously impressed” by Soules’ curriculum vitae, which includes a number of banking and financial roles, serving as CFO for a large medical manufacturing company, and having worked as treasurer for another municipality.

Soules shared that the job she previously held on-Island was discontinued, prompting her to accept a position off-Island where she would commute.

“That suddenly shut down all the community things I was involved in,” she said. Soules said she was able to work remotely for that job during much of the COVID-19 pandemic, and during that time was reinvigorated to find a position on-Island.

While DCC-approved legislation that would change the treasurer position to an appointed one is still being pursued at the state level, Soules’ appointment allows her to complete Metcalf’s term. Commissioners approved the offering of the appointment in a unanimous vote, with Soules subsequently accepting.