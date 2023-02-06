Robert E. Fuller Jr. (“Bobby”), devoted family man, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Long Valley, N.J. He was 53.

Bobby was born on Nov. 2, 1969, in Rahway, N.J., but grew up in Connecticut and spending his summers in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard at his families’ homes. He attended URI, and graduated with two masters’ in marine science. He successfully owned and operated Fullers Energy, a local solar company where he treated his clients like family, giving them personalized attention. Most of all, he was a fiercely loving father and partner. He passionately supported his family, and loved his dogs.

Bobby gave his total energy to everything he attempted, whether athletics or business endeavors. He was a superb athlete who excelled in competitive football, basketball, baseball, and tennis. He was an avid supporter of his children’s sports teams and their friends, always there to shout his encouragement.

Bobby is survived by his loving “wife” of 20 years, Michele Lee, raising the two children he shared with her, Bradyen, 17, and Ella, 15, and Lindsea, 24, daughter from a former marriage; his father, Robert (“Bob”) Fuller Sr., and his companion Grete of Martha’s Vineyard; his mother, Carol Fuller, and her partner Carol Mead (“Toto”) of Harwich and Venice, Fla; and half-brother, Jesse Fuller, and his wife and two children. He is also survived by his godmother, Aunt Christine Claffey, and her husband Bill; his Aunt Bernie, her husband Joe, and his cousins, Billy, Jenn, Jesse, and Danny; his Uncle Vincent, and his children; in-laws; and by two nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his beloved “Nanny and Grampy,” Bernard and Jean Pufnak.

A celebration of his life will be held at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High St., in Hackettstown, N.J., 07840, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Common Sense for Animals to honor his deep love of animals, online at commonsenseforanimals.org/support-us/#csa-pledge.

Memorial services will be held on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to be announced at a later date.