Edgartown: Weather preparations, fundraisers for schools, Valentine’s pop-up, and homemade pasta

Well, that was some weekend weather, wasn’t it? Thank goodness the frigid temperatures and wind didn’t also bring snow! I heard so many people discussing the upcoming forecast last week, and we all reverted to old-school preparations. Get some food. People I chatted with had plans for comfort foods, like soups and stews. I made vegetarian chili myself. Turn the heat up. Open cabinets where there were pipes to make sure the heat got into them. Open the taps a wee bit to try to keep the pipes from freezing. I wonder, would kids today even know about these things? I don’t think they would. They’ve been spoiled by mild winters and well-insulated homes. I don’t think my kids know the joys of filling bathtubs with water in case the power goes out, and all the other challenges that winter storms can bring. But my little cottage in O.B. was worrisome, as the crawl space is not insulated, and it has frozen before. As I write this, it seems to have made it through the worst of things. And the temperatures are only supposed to get better through the week, so I’m quite relieved. I hope everyone else weathered the cold as well.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Ninon Garvin and David Araujo on Feb. 2, Kevin Donovan and Jon Ryan on Feb. 5, Terry Donahue and Keith Chatinover on Feb. 6, Ebony Goldwire on Feb. 7, Rebecca Hewitt and the ever-so-fabulous and my much-loved cousin, Kathy King, on Feb. 9.

The Edgartown School annual Eighth Grade Auction is Friday, Feb. 10, at the P.A. Club. Bidding is from 6 to 7:30 pm, with dancing to Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish to follow at 8. Win hotel stays, landscaping work, Bruins tickets, fishing charters, and a whole host of other wonderful items, while supporting the eighth grade class trip. Edgartown School is trying to get about 60 kids on the class trip this year, which means raising somewhere between $70,000 and $90,000. Come on out and support this great cause.

The P.A. Club is having a special Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop with local artisans on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 am until 3 pm. You can find special gifts from local artisans, and get some yummy lunch at Mo’s.

The Edgartown library is continuing its “Dough Series: Pasta Making with Chef Look” from 2 until 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 11. Learn different methods for making and rolling pasta dough, and taste the difference between three different rolling methods. You will receive ingredients for you to make your own batch of dough that you can roll out at home. Go to bit.ly/Look_Dough to register.

Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Harbor View brings the Vineyard Montessori School’s Big Night out. This yearly event is open to the public, and is Vineyard Montessori School’s largest fundraiser. Food, drinks, music by DJ Smooth B, and a silent auction. The event is from 7 until 10 pm. Tickets are $40.

There is an Edgartown School PTA meeting on Feb. 14 at 8:30 am in the staff dining room. If you are an Edgartown parent, this is a great way to become more involved in the school.

In other school news, Wednesday, Feb. 15, is a half-day, with noon dismissal for the kids due to professional development. Mark your calendars to make alternative plans for your kids.

The Edgartown Council on Aging is offering its Tax Aide Program in 2023. If you would like to take advantage of this wonderful annual program, call the ECOA to register at 508-627-4368 as soon as possible. Once registered, you will pick up a tax packet at the Anchors. You will then bring the completed packet to the community room at the Edgartown library on the date you are given.

I guess that's all there is for this week. Have a great week.

