MVRHS presents Chicago, the musical

The MVRHS Performing Arts Department presents Chicago, the musical at the Performing Arts Center this month. This sizzling tale of corruption and murder is inspired by the sensationalized trials of 1920’s Chicago. With music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is directed by Brooke Hardman, with musical direction by Abigail Chandler, choreography by Ken Romero, and technical direction under Charlie Esposito.

Shows are Feb. 16, 17, and 18 at 7 pm and a matinee will be held on Feb. 19 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors and can be purchased at the door. There are no advanced sales.