Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

Edgartown

Jan. 31, Daniel I. Rifkin and Laura M. Rifkin sold 39 Jeremiah Road to Rolawin LLC for $1,725,000.

Feb. 2, Dolores Margaret Pyle, Scott Michael Struzinski, Amy Patricia Struzinski, Samantha Pyle Struzinski Cataldo, Jennifer Struzinski Pagano, and Alexander Pyle Struzinski sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 459 Week 39 to Jason Paul Becker, trustee of Becker Family Irrevocable Trust, for $500.

Feb. 2, Beverly Gilbert sold Harborside Inn Condo Unit 458 Week 39 to Christopher Hope and Kaytlyn Hope for $3,200.

FEb. 2, Beverly Gilbert sold Harborside Inn Condo Unit 308 Week 39 to Yvonne M. Wigmore for $1,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 30, Elaine R. Barse sold 7 East Side Road to Mateus Destefani for $580,000.