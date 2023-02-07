After a full and wonderful life, Robert M. Dunn (“Bob”) died peacefully on July 25, 2022, at the glorious age of 85. He was born in Chicago, Ill., to Lillian and James Dunn.

After serving two years as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Bob received recognition for his quick learning and strong leadership. Bob earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Rutgers University, and his M.S. in engineering and computer sciences from UPenn while raising his family and working full-time as a civilian mathematician and engineer for the U.S. Army. Bob was instrumental in growing the capabilities of CAD/CAM, the foundation of computer design systems in use today. Bob was a sought-after speaker and teacher, traveling the world and presenting at conferences while, by 1976, raising his children as a single father.

In 1984, Bob met and soon married Karen, the love of his life. They were deeply in love, sharing a life of joy, travel, play, laugher, friendships, and an unmatched respect and admiration for each other. In 2000 Bob “retired” to Asheville, N.C., where he and Karen enjoyed local craft shows, botanical gardens, chamber music, theater, and seeking out the best bouillabaisse. Bob’s mind was too busy and full of ideas, his heart too full of passion for helping people, and his soul too full of desire to stop working. He taught classes at Warren Wilson College, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and Western Carolina University, and worked for Mountain BizWorks, where he developed and taught classes for young business entrepreneurs, all while maintaining his own consulting business.

More than anything, Bob lived his life with integrity. He was a brilliant and attuned man who was sought-after by family, friends, and business folks for his wise counsel, engaging and deep conversations, and mentoring. Bob thrived on the beauty of nature, gardening, sunrises and sunsets. He had a deep love of his children and family, and was a playful, silly, loving, and ever-supportive father and grandfather. Bob loved logic and design. He did the New York Times crossword puzzle in black ink. Always. He had a voracious and gorgeous vocabulary, having read an entire encyclopedia as a youth, and captured his most precious feelings and thoughts in poetry. He had a beautiful, lulling singing voice, a penchant for terribly terrific puns, and an eternally quick wit.

Bob led an enduring life. While his body is gone, his spirit, his deep love for his family, his wisdom and counsel, and his terrific puns will always live on in those who knew and loved him best.

Bob is survived by Karen, his beloved wife of 38 years; his son Jeremy of Becket; his daughter Deb Dunn of Chilmark; his stepdaughter Jessica, his sons- and daughter-in-law, Jim Feiner, Matt, and Delsie; his beloved grandsons, Elijah Dunn-Feiner and Liam; and a circle of loving friends from all walks of life.

In honor of Bob’s love and devotion to respecting the Earth, donations in his name can be made to: Friends of the Earth (foe.org). A virtual celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Zoom on May 5. Details are at bit.ly/Robert_Dunn.