Discrimination task force hosting government education event

The West Tisbury Task Force Against Discrimination hosts an informal discussion about town government in an effort to build more diversity among the policymakers on Feb. 11, at 2 pm, at the West Tisbury library.

How do boards and committees actually work, and how can you join? How can you make a difference?

Participants answering those questions on the panel will include West Tisbury town administrator Jen Rand, town clerk Tara Whiting, town moderator Dan Waters, and others who will talk about local politics and how to get involved.

The Task Force Against Discrimination was formed in early 2021 in part to recognize and encourage diversity in West Tisbury. Its 2022 survey of town board and committee members found that a large majority of them were over 60 and white — and that many committees were eager for new members. This event is a step toward encouraging more residents to participate in running the town.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 pm, at the West Tisbury library. Refreshments will be served. Free childcare will be provided. Contact the library in advance to sign up for childcare: 508-693-3366 or wt_mail@clamsnet.org.