What Are You Watching? Super Bowl LVII

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Following up on my last WAYW, the NFL playoffs, this week my entry is the Super Bowl (the 57th). The Super Bowl is a grand affair and will be played this Sunday, Feb. 12, between the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Here are a couple of fun facts about the big game.

It is the second most-watched sporting event in the world. More than 100 million people worldwide watch the Super Bowl every year. In fact, Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 unseated M*A*S*H’s series finale as the most-watched show in television history with over 106.5 million watchers.

The Green Bay Packers were the first team to ever win a Super Bowl in 1967. The Packers won over the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10. The first Super Bowl MVP was Packers quarterback Bart Starr. The game was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and about 60 million people watched the broadcast on TV. Today, that number is around 100 million. The team that wins the game is awarded the Lombardi Trophy, which weighs 7 pounds and costs $50,000. Each franchise pays for 150 Super Bowl rings with help from the league ($5M).

This year’s Super Bowl features two Black quarterbacks for the first time in SB history (KC’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Philly’s Jalen Hurts). The Super Bowl is the second-highest eating day for Americans (behind Thanksgiving). Super Bowl food is one of the best parts of this day. How much do people eat exactly? Well, just as one example, about 8 million pounds of guacamole is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s a lot of avocados! Chicken wings are also one of the most popular Super Bowl dishes. How many chicken wings are consumed during the big game? According to the National Chicken Council, they expect around 1.42 billion wings to be eaten during Super Bowl Sunday. Another tasty snack? Bacon-wrapped sweet potato. (See C8)

Viewing the game is for everyone, and it is a family affair. I watch the SB for the game itself, but my wife watches the game for the commercials! SB commercials this year cost a whopping $7 million for 30 seconds! My son likes to watch the halftime show. This year the show features Rihanna. The Super Bowl does not pay the performers for the act, however the exposure pays for the performance exponentially.

To attend this Sunday’s game, expect to drain your bank account. The most expensive ticket price to the Super Bowl soared to nearly $40,000, while the average cost is nearly $10,000, making the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles the third-most expensive Super Bowl of all time. Ouch! I will be happy to watch it from the “cheap-seats,” at home, on TV, complete with homemade chicken wings and guacamole! (And maybe some bacon-wrapped sweet potatoes… Nicole?)