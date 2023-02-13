Change makers

1 of 4

The Cottagers Corner building on Pequot Avenue in Oak Bluffs has a story to tell. The story is one of generations of hard-working African American women who have embraced and supported the Island community since 1956, when they organized a philanthropic, educational organization, the Cottagers. It was formed two years after Brown v. Board of Education made segregation illegal in public schools, and seven years before Dr. Martin Luther King shared his dream of equality with the nation. This organization of women has worked tirelessly to promote education, a sense of cultural pride, and the value of service to the community.

In 2006, the building was dedicated as a site on the African American Heritage Trail in honor of the Cottagers’ contributions to Island life. Speaking at the dedication event, then president Thelma Hurd spoke of the generations of service, and noted, “It is an honor to accept this plaque on behalf of the smartest, most hard-working women I have ever known. We are all about giving and restoring. We maintain what we have built, and make plans for the future that will keep and honor the heritage of our past.”

In an interview this week, the current president, Olivia Baxter, spoke lovingly of the members of the organization. “We have three generations of families working with us, and that gives me great hope for the future that our work will continue. There are members from all over the country who come to the Vineyard for the summer, and they come to work for this Island community. They are dedicated. Throughout the years, we have raised funds through our summer activities that include fashion shows, house tours, and African American festivals. Every year we donate to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the police and fire departments, and we give four scholarships to graduating students at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Charter School.”

Closed during the COVID era, the building at Cottagers Corner is currently being renovated. A new roof and windows have been installed, and now the project of refurbishing the interior of the building is underway. It is an expensive undertaking, and any donations from supporters will be greatly appreciated and put to good use. It is planned to resume the cultural events during the summer, and to share their work with the Vineyard community.

Many of the members of Cottagers Corner are summer residents, but some are full-time Islanders. Islander Carrie Camillo Tankard, reflecting on her membership in the organization, noted, “What I like most about the Cottagers is that they work hard and fundraise on the Island, and distribute their profits here too. Many groups come here to raise money, and take it with them when they leave. The members all have properties here, so they support the Island in the form of taxes and utilities. They give back.”

Another year-round Vineyard member, Dr. Lorna Andrade, is proud of the organization, its achievements, and its forward-thinking practices. “The Cottagers is a 66-year-old organization; the rich legacy continues to embrace the changes necessary to remain relevant and visible over the next 66 years. We have a five-year roadmap in place, with a strategic plan intended to provide a transformation. Fundraising for our historic building is a priority so that we may continue to serve our Island community. We are all asked to be on two committees or more, and to truly work at it. I think this is wonderful, because everyone has to do something. We met on Zoom during the pandemic, and during the post-pandemic we met at the Tabernacle’s open space, planning and having great sisterhood discussions. I love the organization and I love my sisters.”

The organization speaks to the value placed on Martha’s Vineyard and what it has represented to the African American families who have purchased homes and maintained them over several generations. The Cottagers devote their time and energy to fundraising to benefit the year-round community. Hurd, speaking in 2006, addressed that feeling: “I love the Vineyard, and when I get here for July and August, I can think of no greater pleasure than to sit on my deck and listen to the birds singing. This is a magical place, and we work hard to preserve this way of life that is so precious to us. We want to give back to the community that we value so much.”

What is perhaps most remarkable is that in 1956, a group of African American women formed an organization led only by women, dedicated to the vision of supporting a beloved community. Their commitment to justice, equality, and generosity has been demonstrated over generations. Throughout the turbulent 1960s, when American cities burned following the murder of King, they provided summer activities for young people. In a later era, their iconic building housed the afterschool program for children who needed a safe place to be at the end of the school day. Their summer events have brought the stories that we all need to hear, and have been open to the whole community. They have brought pride in their history and heritage, and a generous desire to share and participate in the life of the Vineyard. There have been innovative activities such as the tour of African American–owned houses that has been a popular fundraiser, and the fashion shows are fun activities that showcase clothes from Vineyard stores. Their speaker program in the summer gives access to the little-known histories of significant people in African American history. Their contribution to Vineyard life has enriched us all.

The Cottagers have been change makers, and yet preservers, of a legacy that is a vital part of the rich tapestry of life on Martha’s Vineyard.