Glenn J. Peters (“Shoes”) passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Rose Marie Peters, who passed in November 2022.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn’s memory can be made to Sandy Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1772, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the P.A. Club (Holy Ghost Society), P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.