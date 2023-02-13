Hottest January on record for Martha’s Vineyard

The National Weather Service reports that the average temperature for the month of January on Martha’s Vineyard was just over 40 degrees, the warmest on record.

The weather service has been tracking temperatures on the Island since 1946.

Alan Dunham with the service says the average temperature in January was 40.6, taken from a weather station in Edgartown.

That beats out the last record of 38.9 degrees recorded in 2006.

The Vineyard fit into a pattern of a mild month across the state. Worcester also had the warmest January on record, and Boston experienced its 5th warmest.